Baseball comes away with 1-0 victory over Michigan in pitching battle

The Bruins’ close defensive battle Friday was decided on one play. An error.

UCLA’s (5-3) unconventional walk-off 1-0 victory over Michigan (7-3) marked the Bruins’ sixth one-run game of the season, and the first of this weekend’s Dodger Stadium Classic.

In the bottom of the ninth, senior left fielder Brett Stephens stepped into the batter’s box. Freshman second baseman Chase Strumpf had led off the inning with a double to deep left-center, and with no outs, all Stephens needed to do was advance the runner.

Stephens squared to bunt, laying down a routine dribbler to Tommy Henry, Michigan’s reliever. Henry turned to third, hitting sophomore pinch runner Jake Hirabayashi with a rushed throw that bounced into foul territory. Hirabayashi bolted to the plate, scoring the game’s only run in walk-off fashion.

The lack of action at the plate was a result of outstanding pitching from both teams’ aces. The Wolverines’ starter, Oliver Jaskie, held the Bruins hitless for the first three innings, and only gave up three hits through six innings. Henry allowed only two hits and the game-winning run.

The real star of the game, though, was UCLA hurler Griffin Canning. The junior right-hander pitched eight scoreless innings, recording 12 strikeouts in the process.

Canning has not allowing a single run to cross the plate through 21 innings this season. He has a 32-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and has given up only seven hits.

But when Canning’s pitch count climbed into triple digits in the eighth, he was replaced by sophomore Justin Hooper the following inning.

Hooper quickly worked his way into trouble, allowing two walks in three at-bats. Before Michigan had a chance to score, though, Hooper was replaced by fellow sophomore Brian Gadsby, who managed to get out of the inning without allowing a run.

This marked Hooper’s second Friday relief appearance gone awry. The lefty blew a ninth-inning lead over Gonzaga last week, which led to a 10-inning 2-1 loss.

Gadsby was awarded with the night’s win, as the Bruins bounced back with Stephen’s walk-off bunt in the bottom of the inning.

UCLA will face San Diego tomorrow afternoon at Jackie Robinson Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.