Daily Bruin Editorial Board city election endorsements

Ahead of the March 7 municipal elections, the Daily Bruin’s editorial board has endorsed candidates for city government and measures on the ballot. Here are our picks:

City Officials

Mayor: Eric Garcetti

Council member for City District 5: Jesse Creed

City Ballot Measures

Measure S: A proposal to impose a two-year moratorium on development projects that require zoning changes – No

Measure H: A measure implementing a 0.25 percent countywide sales tax to help provide services to homeless people – Yes

Measure M: Provides the city with the power to regulate and tax medical and recreational marijuana sales – Yes

Measure N: Industry-backed measure authorizing city to create a permitting program that prioritizes permits for existing medical marijuana dispensaries – No

Measure P: Ballot measure extending the maximum period for harbor department leases from 50 to 66 years – Yes