Daily Bruin Editorial Board city election endorsements

Ahead of the March 7 municipal elections, the Daily Bruin’s editorial board has endorsed candidates for city government and measures on the ballot. Here are our picks:
City Officials
Mayor: Eric Garcetti
Council member for City District 5: Jesse Creed
City Ballot Measures
Measure S: A proposal to impose a two-year moratorium on development projects that require zoning changes – No
Measure H: A measure implementing a 0.25 percent countywide sales tax to help provide services to homeless people – Yes
Measure M: Provides the city with the power to regulate and tax medical and recreational marijuana sales – Yes
Measure N: Industry-backed measure authorizing city to create a permitting program that prioritizes permits for existing medical marijuana dispensaries – No
Measure P: Ballot measure extending the maximum period for harbor department leases from 50 to 66 years – Yes