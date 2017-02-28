UCLA faculty receive awards for teaching proposals, pedagogy

UCLA faculty recently received professional development awards honoring its research and teaching successes.

Almost 90 lecturers won the annual Unit 18 professional development awards, UCLA announced Tuesday. The awards, which are distributed by the Non-Senate Council on Professional Development, support lecturers that have developed proposals to improve teaching.

The prize provides awardees with funds to attend academic conferences, training sessions and other events to help them grow as professionals and implement their teaching proposals.

The award’s recipients teach in over 30 different departments. A full list of the awardees can be found here.

In addition to department awards, Artem Chernikov, an assistant professor of mathematics, received the 2017 Faculty Early Career Development Award last week, for his academic and teaching potential.

The national award is endowed by the National Science Foundation, and supports faculty at the start of their career who have shown promise in pedagogy and conducted influential research.

Chernikov, a member of the UCLA Logic Center, does research in model theory, which combines formal logic and mathematics.

Chernikov will use the monetary prize to relate model theory and graphs, said Stuart Wolpert, a physical sciences and life sciences spokesperson.