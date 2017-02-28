Tuesday, February 28

In the news:

Restaurants to replace Landmark Regent Theater after doors close

By


Posted:
February 28, 2017
9:20 pm

News, Westwood


The Landmark Regent Theatre will soon close, to be replaced by two restaurants. (Hannah Burnett/Daily Bruin)

The Landmark Regent Theatre will soon close, to be replaced by two restaurants. (Hannah Burnett/Daily Bruin)

 Share

 Tweet

An historic 50 year-old single screen theater in Westwood will soon be restored to its original facade and replaced by two restaurants.

The Landmark Regent Theater

Nadel Architects will present its designs to the Westwood Village Design Review Board on March 15.

The theater building was built in the late 1940s and originally housed the first Oakley’s, a barber shop, and Reñe Sports, a retail sporting good store, Sann said.

Reñe Sports was replaced in 1966 by Laemmle Theaters, an art house theater known for showing exotic foreign language movies. Mann Theaters then took over operations before Landmark Theatres became the current tenant.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Janae Yip

Janae Yip is currently a news contributor covering Westwood, transportation and Los Angeles.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin