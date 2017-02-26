Sunday, February 26
Gallery: No. 5 UCLA men’s basketball beats No. 4 Arizona 77-72
UCLA falls to Nebraska 37-29 in the 2015 Foster Farms Bowl
SANTA CLARA — Saturday night’s Foster Farms Bowl was, appropriately, an anticlimactic end to an anticlimactic season for the UCLA football team
UCLA Men’s Basketball opens PAC-12 play with a 107-73 win over USC
UCLA began Pac-12 play with an emphatic 107-73 win over USC on Sunday
UCLA drops second in a row, loses to Stanford 56-35
The Cardinal’s unstoppable offense coupled with the Bruins’ lazy penalties and subpar defensive effort spelled out a 56-35 loss for UCLA, dropping to 4-2 on the season