ASUCLA Board of Directors recap – Feb. 24

Associated Students UCLA is a multimillion-dollar organization that provides student services and activities that the university does not fund. It oversees the Undergraduate Students Association Council, Graduate Students Association, Communications Board, campus services and enterprises. Board of Directors meetings are monthly and open to the public.
Executive reports
- ASUCLA Executive Director Robert Williams said a new loading dock tunnel opened Feb. 13. He said though the transition to the new loading dock has gone well, there may be some additional processing and labor costs due to its location.
- Undergraduate representative Nathan Glovinsky said the services committee discussed various ongoing marketing projects. He said the committee also discussed making the catering website more user-friendly for student groups.
- Glovinsky added the branding ad hoc committee plans to work with various ASUCLA entities to create language for ASUCLA’s future branding efforts.
- Graduate representative JC De Vera said the personnel committee discussed succession plans for management positions, including the executive director position. De Vera said it also discussed the timeline for this year’s executive director evaluation.
- Undergraduate representative Apsara Perera said the joint operating committee met with UCLA administrators, including Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Steve Olsen, to discuss ongoing capital projects and plans for a referendum to fund student spaces on campus.
Financial statements
- Williams said ASUCLA saw strong sales in January, both from the UCLA Store and UCLA restaurants, with a net income of $79,000.
- Williams said there were $8,000 in net losses from international licensing, because many of ASUCLA’s international partners are located in countries with poorly performing economies.
- Williams said the ASUCLA Student Union had a net loss of $7,000 last month because three large events did not take place in the union. Student Union director Roy Champawat said several events that were previously held in the union are now held in other locations like Wilson Plaza and Pauley Pavilion.
- Williams said sales have been sluggish in the newly opened Bruin Custom Print. He said ASUCLA is looking to expand its marketing and add new products. Williams added he thinks Bruin Custom Print may perform better during the beginning of the academic year, when there is more demand for printing products.
- Williams said that for February, ASUCLA has seen strong sales in merchandise and concessions because the UCLA men’s basketball team is performing well. Restaurants have not performed as well this month due to the rain and the fact that many ASUCLA restaurants have outdoor seating.
Action items
- The board approved tentative budget assumptions used to create the ASUCLA budget for this year. Assumptions include minimum wage increases, a new UC-wide payroll program, sales trends and the impact from other campus venues like the newly constructed Luskin Conference Center.