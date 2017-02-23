ASUCLA replaces campus delivery loading dock

A new loading dock for campus deliveries opened underneath the engineering building Feb. 13.

Associated Students UCLA moved its loading dock location because the expansion of the engineering building blocked off the road to the original dock’s driveway. The old dock was located inside Ackerman Union behind the student store.

Officials also chose to move the location to improve safety at the base of the Portola Plaza stairs, where trucks used to cross to reach the original dock, said ASUCLA executive director Bob Williams.

The ASUCLA loading dock is the primary location for unloading deliveries to campus stores, produce to restaurants and equipment for events. Capital Programs, a campus entity that plans and executes construction for buildings and renovations, designed the new dock.

The new loading dock is larger, which better enables delivery trucks to move around and back up, said Patrick Healey, ASUCLA Apparel and Accessories director.

The new dock took about two years to build and was originally supposed to be completed last summer, but construction issues delayed it, Healey said. He added he does not know the specific reason for the delays since ASUCLA was not responsible for the construction.

Capital Programs also installed an underground tunnel to the new dock, Healey said. Restaurant employees will now have to travel farther to reach the loading dock’s trash receptacle.

UCLA will continue to use the old dock’s room, but has no plans yet on how to replace its driveway, Healey said. The driveway connects Ackerman Union and Westwood Plaza.

“It is too soon to tell how people are adjusting to the new dock, but we like the new, clean area,” he added.

The old dock is still being used for small deliveries carried by electrical carts. The road near the old dock is blocked off, and big trucks cannot reach the dock.

“Personally, I … never thought a loading dock in the old location was the best use of space, as people came up Westwood Boulevard onto the main campus,” Williams said.

He said he hopes the empty space will be used to fulfill student needs or to expand the student union, but different campus entities will need to coordinate the replacement process.

Some students said they think the space should be made into a room for different student needs.

Steven Spies, a fifth-year music student, said he would like to see the area used as a place for student groups to perform.

Hung Pham, a third-year mechanical engineering student, also said he thinks the space should be used for entertainment purposes. He suggested UCLA build a music room with guitars and pianos.

Kevin Kavianian, a fourth-year political science student, said he would like to see an arcade or other fun area for students to get together.



Melody Jan, a third-year music student, said she would like to see some kind of study area installed.