Women’s tennis strives to maintain focus despite weather delays

Los Angeles is known for being sunny and 75 degrees all year round.

But not this year.

For UCLA women’s tennis, one of the toughest challenges this season has been its battle with the elements.

Thus far, four matches for the No. 9 Bruins (6-1) have been delayed or postponed – a stark contrast to last season, when only two matches were significantly affected by weather.

“It is just part of the game and part of life, and we can’t control it,” said coach Stella Sampras Webster. “As a coach, the days that there are sun, you definitely don’t take it for granted anymore because you never know what it’s going to be like the following week.”

Finding time to practice outside is often a challenge for the team. The weather has been unpredictable, making any time on the courts crucial. And the team says preparation has been key in its last few wins.

For some newer players, like redshirt freshman Jada Hart and sophomore transfer Gabby Andrews, the transition to playing for UCLA is increasingly difficult with continuing weather delays.

Their strategy has been to maintain a positive attitude and stay aggressive.

“I think what’s really important during the tough time of experiencing those delays is to always know that you’re going to play and not have a feeling that you’re not,” Andrews said. “Even though we wait for hours, we still have the mentality that we’re going to play no matter what.”

Despite the weather, UCLA has come out with a win in all three of the delayed matches that were played, against Loyola Marymount, UC Santa Barbara and USC.

The Bruins have relied on strong doubles play to get them back on track after long delays this season.

“Even though we had the rain delay which set us back, I still had the same mindset going into doubles,” Hart said, referencing the USC match. “We just kept a positive mentality, all staying relaxed and focused on what we needed to do.”

When a match finally gets underway, Sampras Webster said, it is important for the players to be focused from the start. She added that trying not to get uptight and staying loose will allow the team to perform at its highest level and not let a late start distract them.

There is no rain in the forecast for Friday in Berkeley as the Bruins travel to face the No. 18 California Golden Bears. But UCLA knows it should still prepare for anything.

Contributing reports from Hanson Wang, assistant Sports editor.