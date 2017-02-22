Wednesday, February 22

Passion for the piano leads to student business

February 22, 2017
(Austin Yu/Daily Bruin senior staff)

Nick Haffner is no stranger to teaching the piano. Haffner, a first-year undeclared student, has utilized his early passion for playing the piano as a skill and asset in his professional life. After teaching his peers piano at a young age, Haffner decided to create a business teaching children from different backgrounds and experiences how to play the piano. Haffner stresses the importance of creativity and consistent practice in learning. Listen to Haffner talk about his passion for the craft and a short lesson he provides to a volunteer.

