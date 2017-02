Residents of the Hill will once again have access to late night food options from Bruin Café.

Bruin Café will remain open with a limited menu until 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning March 5, according to a post on the UCLA Housing Facebook page.

The post announced the reversal of a prior decision by UCLA Housing to close Bruin Café at midnight every day. UCLA Housing made the decision after the opening of the Study at Hedrick on Jan. 8.