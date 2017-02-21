USAC recap – Feb. 21

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every week on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! YouTube channel.
Special presentations
- Members of Bruins Against Sexual Harassment presented a modified version of their resolution, which they initially presented Feb. 7. The resolution seeks to create a representative body that would review the investigation process of sexual harassment cases and intervene if it deems the university did not adequately respond to harassment allegations.
Agenda
- The council voted to transfer the surplus from the Contingency Fund to the USAC endowment fund.
- The council approved the resolution by BASH titled “Resolution Regarding Revisions to Sexual Harassment Investigation and Adjudication Policies at UCLA.”
Officer reports
- President Danny Siegel said he met with the Volunteer Center leadership board to discuss community service project opportunities in Westwood Village.
- The proxy for the external vice president said 12 staff members from the EVP office flew to Washington, D.C., to advocate for a variety of issues, such as college affordability and the Bridge Act to support undocumented students.
- Academic Affairs Commissioner Ashly Mohankumar said her office is working to see if department counselors can serve a more continual process in advising, particularly for pre-med students, so students do not have to navigate the process on their own. She also said her office is looking to see if the courtyard space outside Powell Library can be converted into an educational facility.
- Student Wellness Commissioner Christina Lee said her office will hold special events during week 8 for National Eating Disorder Awareness Week.
- Facilities Commissioner Sandra Rhee said she met with the Title IX task force and the Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion to discuss creating a student task force that would educate students about sexual harassment.
- General Representative 1 Zoe Borden said her office discussed dedicating one day during career week to focus on corporate social responsibility by featuring companies that expand and employ in sustainable ways.
- Transfer Student Representative Divya Sharma said his office has received approval for three separate petitions about a lactation space in North Campus and housing for various minority groups and students with dependents, among others. The office will distribute the petitions for students to sign over the next three weeks.
- Community Service Commissioner Zack Dameron said 30 students from different service project organizations flew to Washington University in St. Louis to attend the IMPACT Conference, which focused on service and advocacy, from Feb. 16-19.