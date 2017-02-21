UC President Janet Napolitano selects new chancellor of UC Davis

University of California President Janet Napolitano selected the dean of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s College of Engineering to be the new chancellor of UC Davis on Tuesday.

The UC Regents will meet at UCLA on Thursday to vote on the terms of Gary May’s proposed appointment.

May would take over for chancellor Linda Katehi, who resigned in August 2016 after a UC Office of the President investigation found she had violated conflict-of-interest policies and misused student fees by directing them toward unapproved instructional purposes.

The search for a new chancellor started in September 2016, with an advisory committee of UC Regents, faculty, staff and students submitting public comments over the course of months

Napolitano said in a statement that May was chosen from a talented pool of candidates.

“I believe he’s the right person to guide UC Davis to even greater heights, advancing academic and research initiatives, building a stronger community with students, faculty, and staff, and furthering relations with the larger Davis and Sacramento areas.” Napolitano added.

May said he is excited to serve as the next chancellor of UC Davis because its values of diversity, upward mobility and service speak to him.

If the board approves the appointment, May will assume office on Aug. 1. Interim Chancellor Ralph Hexter will continue to serve until then.