Tuesday, February 21

In the news:

No Offense, But: UCLA Bathrooms and Marijuana

By


Posted:
February 21, 2017
5:24 pm

Podcasts, Radio


 Share

 Tweet

This week on No Offense, Opinion editor Chris Campbell, assistant Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and columnists Chris Busco and Abhishek Shetty cause a stir when they discuss the state of UCLA’s most heavily-trafficked bathrooms, and what UCLA Facilities can do to make them a little more tenable. Later, they discuss California’s proposed marijuana advisory board, which will advise the state on laws meant to facilitate the transition into a fully marijuana-legalized society.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Chris Campbell

Chris Campbell is the current Daily Bruin Opinion editor. He previously served as Radio Director and as a Radio contributor. He writes about everything, but focuses on Westwood and city issues.

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin