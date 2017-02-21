This week on No Offense, Opinion editor Chris Campbell, assistant Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and columnists Chris Busco and Abhishek Shetty cause a stir when they discuss the state of UCLA’s most heavily-trafficked bathrooms, and what UCLA Facilities can do to make them a little more tenable. Later, they discuss California’s proposed marijuana advisory board, which will advise the state on laws meant to facilitate the transition into a fully marijuana-legalized society.
No Offense, But: UCLA Bathrooms and Marijuana
