UCLA men’s basketball leads USC 46-34 at halftime

February 18, 2017
Guard Lonzo Ball finished off the first half with a step-back 3 to put the Bruins up 13. The freshman has thus far notched nine points, five rebounds and three assists. (Miriam Bribiesca/Photo editor)

The storm of the year may have already subsided in Los Angeles, but it’s still raining inside Pauley Pavilion.

No. 6 UCLA drained 58 percent of its 3s en route to a 46-34 halftime lead over USC.

The last time these crosstown rivals met in the Trojans 76-84 win, coach Steve Alford said that he could tell his Bruins were just tired.

Not tonight.

UCLA showed off one of its best defensive halves of the season, holding USC to 33.3 percent shooting and forcing seven turnovers. The Bruins also won the rebounding battle 23-20.

To add just a little more showtime in the LA rivalry, freshman guard Lonzo Ball dribbled out the clock and drained a 3 to end the half.

Ball finished with nine points, five rebounds and three assists. Freshman forward T.J. Leaf led with a team-high 12 points and five rebounds while senior guard Bryce Alford hit three first-half 3s

