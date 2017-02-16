Westwood Village Improvement Association recap – Feb. 16

The Westwood Village Improvement Association, also known as the BID, is a nonprofit organization tasked with improving the state of Westwood Village. Property and business owners created the association in 2011 to provide Westwood Village with functions the city of Los Angeles could not provide. Its board of directors meets monthly.
- Executive director Andrew Thomas said the mid-block crosswalk on Westwood Boulevard between Kinross and Weyburn avenues will be finished ahead of schedule on Feb. 23.
- Thomas also said UCLA is expected to begin its bike share program sometime late summer or early fall. The association previously voted to pay $44,000 for two bike hubs to be placed in Westwood Village. Other hubs in Westwood will be located by the UCLA Wilshire Center, at Parking Lot 36 and on Le Conte and Tiverton avenues.
- Chair Jessica Dabney said about 200 people attended a movie screening the association hosted on Broxton Avenue on Valentine’s Day.
- Michael Beck, chair of the Parking, Access and Transportation Committee and UCLA administrative vice chancellor, read the committee’s goals for the year, which included improving parking, installing signs in the district and discussing the future Purple Line entrances on Westwood and Wilshire boulevards.
- The board voted to have Kevin Crummy, chief investment officer for Douglas Emmett, to fill the vacant Zone 2 seat.
- The board voted to approve an audit of the association, which found no suspicious activity or wrongdoing.
- The board voted to create an ad hoc committee that will interview the four candidate operators who want to run the Westwood Village Farmers Market.
- The board voted to sign a one year contract with a new service provider to help homeless individual within the district called Block by Block. Some board members said they liked the idea that Block by Block would provide a staff member that would be in Westwood Village helping homeless 40 hours a week.
- The board voted to support a LA City Council proposal that would allow traffic enforcement officers to give people multiple citations a day every 30 minutes, so long as the citations are given to vehicles that are conducting a business, such as food trucks.