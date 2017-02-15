UC to collaborate with Israel on technological research

The University of California will work with Israel to increase technological research and development, University officials announced Wednesday.

In a memorandum of understanding, the UC agreed to work with Israel’s National Technological Innovation Authority to collaborate on projects that could boost technological and product innovations for potential commercialization in the international market, according to a statement released by the UC Office of the President.

Israel’s Innovation Authority is an agency that recommends Israeli government policy regarding technological innovation.

The agreement encourages cooperation through sharing information and holding meetings.

“Developing groundbreaking technologies that can be put to practical use around the world is central to our mission as a public institution, and we’re delighted to have Israel’s Innovation Authority as a partner in this mutually beneficial endeavor,” said UC President Janet Napolitano in the statement.

Avi Hasson, chairman of Israel’s Innovation Authority, said in a statement he thinks the cooperation agreement will play an important role in helping companies increase their competitiveness and commercial success in global markets.

The state of California and Israel signed a similar memorandum on bilateral cooperation in industrial research and development in 2014.