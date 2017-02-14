Tuesday, February 14

UCLA announces Tony Lee as new chief of police department

February 14, 2017
Beverly Hills Police Department captain Tony Lee was appointed UCLA's chief of police. (UCLA Newsroom)

A Beverly Hills Police Department captain will take over as UCLA’s chief of police March 13.

Tony Lee will replace interim UCPD chief Manny Garza, UCLA officials announced Tuesday. Garza replaced former UCPD chief James Herren in June after Herren retired. Herren served as UCPD chief for seven years.

“Tony brings to UCLA a demonstrated background of strong public safety experience and a collaborative leadership style,” said administrative vice chancellor Michael Beck in a press release.

Lee has worked in the BHPD for 26 years, where he has served as acting chief of police, a lieutenant in the intelligence unit and an incident commander for events. He also oversaw the administration, field services and investigations departments.

Lee has trained at the FBI National Academy and the Senior Management Institute for Police, among other programs.

