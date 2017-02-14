Tuesday, February 14

Trivial Pursuits Tuesday: Ghosting

February 14, 2017
In this week’s Valentine’s Day-themed Trivial Pursuits, we discuss one of the most prominent and perplexing phenomenon of our generation’s dating culture: ghosting. Listen in as our Daily Bruin contributors, Appurva Goel and Yao Lin, try and unravel the mystery behind the main reason why hearts and kisses – or even a text back – may not be in the stars for many Bruins on this Hallmark holiday.

