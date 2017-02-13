Set Six Season 2, Episode 3: A relatively calm week for men’s volleyball

During this week’s Set Six we have a new guest. Except it’s not a player. We have assistant Sports editor, women’s volleyball writer and sport enthusiast, David Gottlieb. We discuss a relatively calm week in the world of UCLA men’s volleyball as well as coach John Speraw’s new baby.
<iframe width=”100%” height=”300″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/304746085&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true”></iframe>