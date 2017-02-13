Set Six returns for its second episode, with Grant Sugimura, Kelsey Angus and Melissa Zhang. This time, Daily Bruin’s editor in chief and host of last year’s Set Six Tanner Walters returns once again as a guest. Tune in to hear how the Bruins’ men’s volleyball season is going, and to get a better understanding of what to look for as the season progresses.
Set Six Season 2, Episode 2: The return of last year’s Set Six host as a special guest
By Grant Sugimura, Kelsey Angus, Melissa Zhang and Tanner Walters
Posted:
February 13, 2017
3:23 pm
Assistant Sports editor
Sugimura currently heads the men's soccer, women's basketball and women's swim and dive beats. He has been in the Sports section since 2015 and previously covered women's volleyball and men's volleyball.
Editor in chief
Walters is the editor in chief of the Daily Bruin and a member of the editorial board. He was previously an assistant editor in the Sports Department. He has covered men's soccer, men's volleyball and men's water polo, including the 2014 NCAA champion team.
