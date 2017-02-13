Monday, February 13

Set Six Season 2, Episode 2: The return of last year’s Set Six host as a special guest

February 13, 2017
Set Six returns for its second episode, with Grant Sugimura, Kelsey Angus and Melissa Zhang. This time, Daily Bruin’s editor in chief and host of last year’s Set Six Tanner Walters returns once again as a guest. Tune in to hear how the Bruins’ men’s volleyball season is going, and to get a better understanding of what to look for as the season progresses.

