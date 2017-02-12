The Quad: Places in LA to enjoy Valentine’s Day, whether taken or not

Valentine’s Day: Just its mention calls to mind a day of togetherness, a celebration of love. According one legend, among many more, Valentine’s Day originated centuries ago as a day to honor a saint named Valentinus, who, during his imprisonment, fell in love with the jailer’s daughter, and before his death wrote her a letter signed, “Your Valentine.”

Since then, it has evolved into an occasion where couples express their love for one another by offering flowers, gifts, chocolates or greeting cards. It may signify the strengthening of existing love, or the start of something new. This Valentine’s Day, whether you have a partner to celebrate with, are going solo or with your friends, here are a few events happening in Westwood and around L.A.

1. Valentine’s Day Free Outdoor Double Feature Movies in Westwood

The Westwood Village Improvement Association, in partnership with UCLA Housing, is organizing a free outdoor Valentine’s Day double-feature screening of “The Secret Life of Pets” and “The Princess Bride” on Feb. 14. One can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show timings are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for “The Secret Life of Pets” and 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for “The Princess Bride.”

2. Valentine’s Day of Compassion

VDOC is an annual event organised by Acts2Fellowship at UCLA in which a group of UCLA students visit the elderly or those in need and spend Valentine’s Day with them. Signups are available at http://ucla.acts2fellowship.org/signups and it is held on Feb. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

3. DIY V-Day at Ace Hotel

A crafty Valentine’s Day event atop Ace Hotel on South Broadway on Feb. 14, from 6 p.m. will feature a make-your-own ice cream station from Smitten Ice Cream and a corsage and boutonniere workshop with guidance by Black Leaf Flower Shop. The event also features live musical performances, and the entry is free, although restricted to 21 and older guests.

4. Tango in the Train Station, at Union Station

A free lesson will be followed by a milonga, or social tango dance, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. at Union Station’s ticketing hall on North Alameda Street. There will be live orchestration with a performance by dancers. All age groups are welcome and the event is free.

5. Anti-Valentine’s Day Party at The Museum of Broken Relationships

Co-hosted by We Like L.A. and the Museum of Broken Relationships in Hollywood, this Feb. 14 bash includes food trucks, a DJ playing anti-love anthems, and a “wall o’ break ups” featuring testimonials of broken relationships. Tickets are available online for $27, but the party is limited to 21 and older.

6. Comedy Pop-Up: The Valentine Show at Club Bahia

This is an event featuring an all-female lineup with some of L.A.’s funniest ladies – Jodi Miller, Jackie Fabulous, Esther Ku, Camilla Cleese and Samantha Hale. This event is hosted by Lisa Alvarado.

General admission tickets are free before Feb. 12 and $10 on day of the event. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Club Bahia on Sunset Boulevard, for guests aged 18 and older.

Whether you are single, taken or searching, L.A. has a ton of events for Valentine’s Day. If none of these are for you, there is always the option of staying in bed with a tub of ice cream watching Netflix. Don’t worry, you won’t be the only one.