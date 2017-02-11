Saturday, February 11
Gallery: UCLA gymnastics defeats Stanford 198.125-194.175
UCLA basketball lost to the Cal Golden Bears, dashing more hopes of making the NCAA Tournament
Before Spring quarter ends, look through this week’s in photos ranging from features to groundbreaking sports news
UCLA football fall training camp
Under the guidance of coach Jim Mora and the rest of the UCLA football coaching staff, the UCLA players trained day after day for two weeks at Cal State San Bernardino in preparation for their much anticipated upcoming season