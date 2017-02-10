The UCLA Armenian Student Association hosted its annual “Stain of Denial” event Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Bruin Walk. The group said it hosted the event to inform others about the Armenian genocide, which took place in parts of the Ottoman Empire in 1915. The event also protests some countries, including Turkey, who deny that the deaths of 1.5 to 2 million Armenians constitute a genocide.
Photo: Armenian Student Association hosts event protesting Armenian genocide
