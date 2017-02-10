Friday, February 10

In the news:

Photo: Armenian Student Association hosts event protesting Armenian genocide

By


Posted:
February 10, 2017
12:10 am

Campus, News


Members of the Armenian Student Association demonstrated on Bruin Walk Thursday to protest countries who deny the Armenian Genocide. (Hannah Burnett/Daily Bruin)

Members of the Armenian Student Association demonstrated on Bruin Walk Thursday to protest countries who deny the Armenian Genocide. (Hannah Burnett/Daily Bruin)

 Share

 Tweet

The UCLA Armenian Student Association hosted its annual “Stain of Denial” event Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Bruin Walk. The group said it hosted the event to inform others about the Armenian genocide, which took place in parts of the Ottoman Empire in 1915. The event also protests some countries, including Turkey, who deny that the deaths of 1.5 to 2 million Armenians constitute a genocide.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Ryan Leou |
Assistant News Editor

Leou is the assistant news editor for the National and Higher Education beat. He covers University of California system-wide news, protests, unions, as well as state, national, or international news relevant to UCLA students.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin