UCPD arrests man suspected of committing two campus burglaries

University police arrested a man January in connection with two campus burglaries totaling more than $100,000 in stolen goods and damages.

Carlos Fajardo, 26, allegedly broke into more than 20 offices in Bunche Hall on Dec. 27, stealing more than 10 computers, said UCPD spokesperson Nancy Greenstein. UCPD arrested Fajardo on Jan. 10 while he was burglarizing several offices in the Neuroscience Research Building.

DNA evidence from broken glass in Bunche Hall matched Fajardo’s DNA, said UCPD detective Mathew Pinkus. Fajardo allegedly used a crowbar to break into both Bunche Hall and the Neuroscience Research Building.

Some of the stolen property has been returned to UCLA faculty and staff and UCPD are working to return more, Pinkus said.

Pinkus said Fajardo may be connected to similar burglaries at another University of California campus and a California State University campus, both in the Southern California area. He did not specify which campuses.

The district attorney filed two counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft and one count of vandalism, Greenstein said.

Fajardo is being held on $35,000 bail and will appear in court Feb. 15.