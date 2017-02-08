UCPD warns students of men fraudulently selling magazines near campus

University police are warning students of fraudulent magazine sales at apartment complexes near campus.

Two men attempted to sell magazines through EncorePoints.com by soliciting at the 456 Landfair Avenue apartments, according to a UCPD report. Police said people who purchased magazines received phone calls indicating their orders would not be filled.

One of the men who solicited at the apartment, going by the name “Jon B,” is white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 150 pounds, according to the alert. He has blue eyes, brown hair and a red tattoo on the back of his right hand. He was last seen wearing dark clothes and carrying a black folder with the word “Boston” written on it.

The other suspect, “Zachary Farnell,” is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 200 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt and dark jeans. He has a tattoo in cursive letters on his right forearm.

No further information was immediately available. The case is still under investigation.

UCPD recommends students verify sellers with the Better Business Bureau or through the magazine’s publisher. Students should also ask to see a seller’s license before making a purchase.

Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.