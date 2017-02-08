UC to reverify eligibility of employee, retiree dependents

University of California Human Resources will reverify the health and welfare eligibility of UC employee and retiree dependents in April.

Certain employees and retirees will be asked to provide one example of legal documentation of dependents’ eligibility, and can appeal decisions to a UC Office of the President review board from June 15 to July 15, the UC Office of the President said in a statement Wednesday.

Spouses and certain dependents, like grandchildren and legal wards, of UC employees have access to UC-sponsored health insurance and welfare benefits.

Reverifying UC employees’ dependents will allow the UC to maintain health care benefits for individuals under its plan and fulfill its responsibility to California taxpayers, according to UCOP. UC Human Resources will partner with an online employee benefits company to reverify the eligibility of dependents for insurance benefits.

The UCOP statement stressed that the reverification process will be less difficult than the initial eligibility verification process. Acceptable documents to verify spousal eligibility include federal income tax returns and mortgage or credit card statements. Grandchildren and legal dependents will be verified if federal income tax returns indicate the UC employee or retiree is paying at least 50 percent of the dependent’s support.

Starting in April, Secova, the employee benefits company partnering with UC, will contact employees and retirees who registered dependents prior to Dec. 31, 2014. The consulting firm will follow up with employees and retirees in May.