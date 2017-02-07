USAC recap – Feb. 7

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings usually take place every week on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a live stream of the meeting on the USAC Live! YouTube channel.
Special presentations:
- The Office of the President’s housing security Directors spoke to the council about the office’s new housing booklet that lists information for off-campus student tenants.
- Members of Bruins Against Sexual Harassment spoke about clarifying the language of a USAC resolution that aims to change how sexual harassment cases are conducted at UCLA. Student Wellness Commissioner Christina Lee asked for her name to be removed from the resolution’s sponsorship list.
Agenda
- The council approved an allocation of $5,702 to the Contingency Programming Fund.
- The council approved the allocation of $175.80 to the Transfer Student Representative office.
- The council approved the election board’s proposed changes to the election code, which has been revised to state that expense accounts are due within one week before voting week. The election calendar was also changed to reflect the amendments made.
Officer reports:
- USAC President Danny Siegel said his office’s Committee of International Relations worked with the Dashew Center for International Students and Scholars to discuss organizing a campus wide committee and forming internship opportunities for international students.
- Siegel said his office is working with the Academic Affairs Commission to reach out to students to hear feedback on their educational experiences.
- Siegel added students can also apply to be a part of the UC Women’s Caucus Leadership Conference, which will be held Feb. 10 through Feb. 12 and serves to educate students on gender equality.
- External Vice President Rafi Sands said his office will hold an event this Thursday to educate students to vote against Measure S, a ballot that will drastically limit new housing development across the city.
- Academic Affairs Commissioner Ashly Mohankumar said she met with the UC Students Association Academic Affairs Officer Brian Denney to talk about different academic issues students at different UC campuses face, specifically about resources students at UCLA can engage in.
- Lee said her office worked with the Dashew center to create a program called Stress Less, Connect More! to help students maintain and manage stress, which is happening on Feb. 15.
- General Representative 1 Zoe Borden said her office is working with the director of Information Technology Services to create a page for student scholarships, not just a portal.
Announcements:
- The council voted to pass the USAC Measure S resolution to engage students to vote against the ballot.
- Transfer Student Representative Divya Sharma said the ad-hoc committee created to discuss USAC reform has started interacting with students already. Sharma stressed the importance of council members personally engaging with students. Shao said she thinks student groups find it difficult to reach out to USAC council members, so she recommended members consistently reach out to students, and not just through events.