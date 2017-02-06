Los Angeles primary municipal elections open for voting

Los Angeles residents can now start voting in the primary municipal elections.

The Los Angeles primary municipal election will be held on March 7 and feature primary elections for mayor, city attorney and city council members.

Since Monday, residents can vote in person at the county registrar’s office in Norwalk, California. The county registrar has so far mailed more than two million ballots to residents registered to vote by mail.

Incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is running for re-election against several challengers, and UCLA voters will get to decide between incumbent Paul Koretz, attorney Jesse Creed and community organizer Mark Herd for Los Angeles’ fifth council district, which includes UCLA and Westwood.

There will also be several measures on the ballot, including two measures that would regulate and tax marijuana businesses after California legalized marijuana in November. Residents will also be able to vote for Measure S, which would limit new housing projects.

The undergraduate student government, led by External Vice President Rafi Sands, is campaigning against Measure S, arguing the measure would limit housing options in Westwood for students, even as enrollment is set to increase.

Sands said his office is working to get 5,000 students to vote this year by holding events, visiting students’ apartments and canvassing on campus. He said he thinks fall quarter’s BruinsVOTE! campaign, which registered more than 10,000 students to vote in the presidential election, will make it easier for his office to get students to vote.

Voters can continue to request a vote by mail ballot until Feb. 28 and must send them to the registrar’s office by March 10 for their votes to be counted. Ballots can also be dropped off at designated locations around the county.