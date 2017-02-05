Men’s golf ties for seventh in Amer Ari Invitational in Hawaii

UCLA men’s golf finished in a four-way tie for seventh place at the Amer Ari Invitational in Waikoloa, Hawaii, last weekend. No. 15 Texas Tech won the tournament, and No. 6 USC took second place.

The Bruins were in seventh place at the end of day one, fell two spots to a tie for ninth at the end of day two before climbing back up to seventh Saturday.

Freshman Hidetoshi Yoshihara shot 5-under par to tie for 22nd in the 120-golfer tournament and post the best mark among his fellow Bruins.

Junior Corey Shaun had the best first round for UCLA. After the first 18 holes in Hawaii, Shaun was tied for 22nd with a 2-under 70.

Yoshihara and sophomore Cole Madey each picked up an an eagle at the tournament. Madey’s came on the fourth hole of day one, and Yoshihara scored his on the fourth of day three.

Three tied for the best individual score, with Texas Tech, Arizona State and USC all sending golfers who scored a 16-under 200. UCLA’s national ranking is now No. 37 per Golfweek.