The Quad: Inclusivity and encouragement in class discussions is on the upswing

In only two weeks, President Trump’s new appointments and executive orders have already sparked powerful reactions, whether or not people support his decisions. It speaks once again to the strong polarization of our nation and the ever increasing need to be informed to understand others’ varying viewpoints and how they arrive at those perspectives, in order to further substantiate – or potentially modify – our own.

As college students, a great place to start is right in front of us. UCLA, or any University of California, is among the most diverse campuses in the nation. According to enrollment statistics from the UC, in 2016, the percentage of Asian or Pacific Islander (API) students enrolled across all campuses is greater than the percentage of those who are white, with 34 percent of students identifying as Asian or Pacific Islander, while only 23 percent identify as white.

In 2016, UCLA’s undergraduate population varied slightly from this, with 30,873 students, 32 percent of whom identify as API and 26 percent who identify as white. 26 percent identify as being part of an underrepresented minority. Black and Latino/a students make up 5 percent and 21 percent of the student body, respectively.

Yet in my own experience, I find that the potential for discussion with students who identify with groups that are typically considered minority or marginalized remains hidden away in some ways.

As a psychology and English student, I sit in both giant lectures and small discussions. But either way, my majors allow me to be fortunate enough to learn in settings that require many contributions from students, as the material is best learned combined with the sharing of personal experiences and perspectives.

But I notice that I tend to hear more comments from my male peers, and some studies have shown that more white students tend to speak up than those from other backgrounds.

Comparing this to gender and racial/ethnic demographics systemwide, this represents disproportionate classroom contribution, as there are more students on campus from than there are white students – 23,248 compared to 13,080 – as well as more female than male students – 23,979 compared to 20,968.

I interviewed other students, teaching assistants and professors on their thoughts about this issue, and many reflected and came to similar conclusions. For example, third-year psychobiology student, Daniella Veloria, who is half Irish, half Filipina, lamented over how difficult it can be to speak up in class.

“Most of the time I just feel really intimidated to share my ideas in class. It’s hard to navigate for students, especially students of color,” she said.

“It would be nice to see more diversity across all classes, to hear an equal share of opinions, where you don’t have to worry about being overlooked based on how you look or where you come from.”

Lecturer Hung Pham, who teaches organic chemistry, made acute observations over differences in how male versus female students in his class responded.

“I do see the males more likely to respond verbally, while the females are still responding, but physically – usually by a nod or shake of their head,” he said. “I do feel like females are more likely to preface their questions with a statement along the lines of ‘This might be a stupid question but …’ or ‘You might have said this already but …’”

Third-year applied math and economics student Allie Morse, who is half Latina, recognizes stereotypes in how others may view her, but she does not let it deter her in her academic pursuits.

“I definitely feel as half Latina and female, people do perceive me as not as smart. It doesn’t bother me that much, I just mind my own business and ask questions in office hours when I need to.”

In regards to why members of minority racial groups might have trouble voicing their opinions in class, some studies have found that this may be due to implicit biases based on stereotypes held by others in the room, resulting in subtle, but harmful behaviors or judgments towards the minority group members.

In response to gender-related issues with discussion, Columbia University issued a guide, “Gender Issues in the College Classroom,” which lists observations pulled from research, such as how female students are more likely to be interrupted, whereas male students tend to shout out answers without being called on.

According to the guide, professors also call on male students more than female students, and in cases where female students are called on, their points are not elaborated. In order to address these issues, the guide lists suggestions for facilitators on how to encourage greater variety in discussions. Stanford also issued a very similar newsletter.

Some of these general, more inclusive techniques are implemented here by our very own UCLA professors, who often go out of their way to find even more specific methods to engage more students. Looking for someone who taught in an environment more conducive to different voices, I sought out psychology professor Anna Lau, who teaches Psychology M107: “Asian-American Personality and Mental Health.”

“When students see themselves represented in the course syllabus, they are more likely to engage,” she said. “In the life sciences and biological sciences, I know colleagues who make it a point to highlight research from those of minority backgrounds. Things like that make students feel, ‘I belong here. I have a voice here.’”

I praise the efforts of such educators as Lau and her fellow colleagues. Michael North, an English professor, has a gentler way of getting students to participate.

“If you ‘cold call,’ that can magnify students’ reluctance. The last thing people want to do is to contribute and to be potentially criticized for it,” he said. “I’ve done cold calling in a really subtle way by making eye contact and pointing or encouraging. I do it with people who look like they have something to say.”

Lau further spoke of her persistence in class.

“I don’t give up. If I ask a question and it’s crickets, it’s crickets until someone says something. Be patient.”

Words, as our new president has demonstrated, hold a lot of power that can provide both positive or negative influence on others. So those of you who might feel shy or may feel silenced, speak up. UCLA has welcoming faculty members, who want to hear what you have to say. Other students will benefit from your input. Now get your voice out there.