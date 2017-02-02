UCLA Health launches institute for personalized treatment

UCLA Health launched an institute Thursday that will work toward creating personalized treatments for patients.

The Precision Health institute will work on genetic and genomic medicine initiatives, according to a letter by UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, vice chancellor for health sciences John Mazziotta and David Geffen School of Medicine dean Kelsey Martin.

David Geschwind, a professor of human genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine, will serve as the institute’s director. The institute will be overseen by an executive board made up of deans, health system administrators and academic leaders.

The institute will also bring together faculty from information science, engineering, public health and the social sciences in addition to medical faculty.

“Precision health – from mobile and community health to genomic medicine – represents the future of health care,” Geschwind said in the letter to students.