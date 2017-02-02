Gymnastics seeks to maximize strengths after lineup changes

After a successful meet against Oregon State last week, No. 5 UCLA gymnastics (2-1, 1-0 Pac-12) is headed on another road trip – this time to face Arizona State (0-4, 0-1) in Tempe, Arizona.

Another meet and another opportunity for the Bruins to showcase their consistency using lineups featuring fresh gymnasts.

“We’re going to be substituting some student-athletes into our lineup and resting some,” said coach Valorie Kondos Field. “I just expect the people that come in can just pick up where we left off.”

Competitors who are likely slated for a break from all-around against the Sun Devils are freshman Madison Kocian and junior Sonya Meraz, both of whom have completed the all-around in all three meets.

While that was a stated goal for the trip to Corvallis, Oregon, UCLA has the added luxury of welcoming back senior Angi Cipra from a long layoff.

Cipra figures to be a key cog on floor exercise and vault, the two lowest scoring events for the Bruins after three meets.

Sophomore Madison Preston, who is nearing her own return from an Achilles tendon injury, also specializes in floor exercise and vault.

“A lot of the people who are out are going to come back on floor and that’s going to help us out tremendously,” said sophomore Katelyn Ohashi. “I think we’re going to have solid lineups on everything when everyone comes back.”

The rotations also affect other team members, some of whom are regular performers.

Senior Hallie Mossett, who has only competed on floor in the Bruins’ three meets this season, will have the chance to step up on the balance beam, while freshman Gracie Kramer has a shot on floor exercise.

Redshirt freshman Macy Toronjo, who missed 2016 because of injury and has yet to compete for UCLA in a meet, will factor in on floor and beam.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Kondos Field said.

Despite the changes, the focus remains on building off last week’s solid performance against Oregon State.

The Bruins scored above 197, but they did so while leaving points on the table due to minor miscues.

“We’ve definitely been dialing in on the small details – landings and handstands and those little form details,” said junior JaNay Honest. “I think we can work on those more because there’s always room for improvement, even if training does go really well. That’s where we’re giving tenths away.”

Ohashi appears to be on board with UCLA’s perfectionist agenda. During Thursday’s practice, the team did a mini-showcase, and she pulled off a 10.0 routine on balance beam.

“I know the girls that have been hitting the 9.9, 9.95 range are inspired by Kyla’s 10 to push for that 10,” Kondos Field said. “Hopefully we’ll have a few more of those this weekend.”