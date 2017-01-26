No Offense is back for another week. Chris Campbell and Keshav Tadimeti are joined by special guests Jeong Park and Austin Ma to talk about public transportation’s burgeoning role in LA society. Later, they move on to the important issues: the proliferation of school-related internet meme pages and their impact on the educational institutions they represent.
No Offense, But: Metro and Memes
