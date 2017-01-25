UCLA’s upsetting loss to Arizona fuels defense heading into USC game

UCLA’s first loss of the season hurt, but it was far from embarrassing.

It was a two-point defeat on the road at now-No. 10 Oregon that came as the result of a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by the Ducks’ Dillon Brooks.

The No. 8 Bruins’ (19-2, 6-2 Pac-12) second loss was different – a putrid defensive effort that resulted in a 96-85 beatdown by No. 7 Arizona in front of a sellout crowd at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday.

If you’re looking to draw a positive from the defeat, it served as a wake-up call that the team must fix its defensive problems, freshman forward TJ Leaf said.

“When the coaches are telling you things after a win, it’s almost like, ‘Yeah, you’re right, but we still won, so what’s the big deal?’” Leaf said. “But Saturday, we kind of got embarrassed in front of our home crowd, a sold-out crowd, and in front of LA, in front of America. That really put us in our place.”

Monday’s film session was longer than usual, with coaches detailing just how poor the defense was against the Wildcats, and the players responded with their best defensive practice of the season, senior guard Bryce Alford said.

After Saturday’s game, Alford said the issue on that end of the floor was a lack of communication. That wasn’t an issue Monday, he said.

“Guys were talking a lot more,” Alford said. “We’re so used to hearing the coaches talking at practice. Yesterday, all I could hear was the players. You couldn’t hear the coaches because we were being so loud. That’s how you’ve got to be on the defensive end.”

UCLA currently ranks 126th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com. Until Saturday, it seemed the Bruins might be able to survive thanks to the nation’s most efficient offense, but the Wildcats gashed them repeatedly.

“We pretty much got handled the whole game,” Leaf said. “It’s things we’ve been seeing all year that were going wrong, but it’s just when you put a really talented opponent like that, it makes them a little bit more noticeable.”

The Bruins, with their supposedly renewed defensive energy, will face another talented foe Wednesday when they travel across town to take on a USC (17-4, 4-4) team that features a wealth of scoring options.

Guard Jordan McLaughlin runs the offense, averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 assists per game, with forward Elijah Stewart offering a dangerous deep threat and forward Chimezie Metu providing explosive finishing on the interior.

“Obviously, McLaughlin’s very talented – a very talented point guard with the ball, Stewart’s shooting the ball very well,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said. “Then you’ve got Metu, who’s a good big who can go inside, outside, very athletic. And then they surround them with guys that provide and do their role very well, guys that can score the ball.”

The game figures to be played at a fast pace, as both teams average over 70 possessions per game and rarely allow opponents to get to the foul line.

UCLA, which lost to USC in all three matchups last year, is now the heavy favorite, thanks to its high-powered offense.

But, with Saturday’s loss showing that the Bruins can’t simply outscore every opponent, all eyes will be on the development of the defense. If the players and coaches are to be believed, the effort on that end will be elevated.

“You give up 96 points, it’s something that’s not taken lightly by the coaches, by the players, by the fans, by anybody,” Bryce Alford said. “It’s one of those things where you’re a little bit embarrassed, a little bit upset and just ready to get back on the court.”