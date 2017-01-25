Men’s golf finishes seventh at Arizona Intercollegiate tournament

UCLA men’s golf jumped four places in the final day of the Arizona Intercollegiate to finish in seventh place overall Tuesday.

The Bruins also had another four individual golfers who competed in the Arizona Medalist Intercollegiate, two of whom finished in the top 10.

Sophomore Matt Hutchins finished in the number five spot of the individual tournament after shooting a 6-over 219.

Freshman Harrison Mahon also found individual success in the tournament after shooting 11-over 224 to tie for 10th place with Kavan Eubank from Texas A&M. Mahon shot four birdies in the first round to conclude the round 3-under 68.

The freshman shot 2-over 73, lifting him into a tie for first place. This momentum slowed in the final round after Mahon shot for six bogeys, two double bogeys and a triple bogey.

In team play UCLA shot for 33-over 885. In the first round the Bruins shot for 22-over 306, which landed them in 12th place. They found constant improvement in the second and third round, jumping up to eighth place and then finishing in seventh place.

UCLA’s top scorers, junior Tyler Collier and sophomore Cole Madey, tied for 12th place in the 90-golfer tournament. Collier shot an even-par 71 and made four birdies and four bogeys. He went on to finish strong with three consecutive birdies, shooting 1-over 72. Madey found his own success with three birdies in his final round, shooting for 5-over 218.

The Bruins’ next tournament will be the Amer Ari Invitational at the Waikoloa Kings’ Course in Waikoloa, Hawaii.