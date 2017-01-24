Wednesday, January 25

Photo: UCLA School of Nursing hosts recruiters on its first career day

January 24, 2017
UCLA School of Nursing students attended the first Nursing Career Day on Tuesday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. (Kristie-Valerie Hoang/Daily Bruin)

The UCLA School of Nursing hosted its first career day for students Tuesday. About 55 students and more than a dozen recruiters, including the U.S. Navy, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, attended the Nursing Career Day at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

