Gov. Jerry Brown pledges support for immigration, healthcare policies

California Gov. Jerry Brown promised to defend laws protecting immigrant rights, criticized climate change denial and encouraged bipartisan cooperation in his State of the State address on Tuesday morning.

Brown named four priorities for the coming year in his speech: immigration, healthcare, renewable energy and infrastructure.

He opened his speech by commending immigrants and their role in the American society, especially in California.

“We don’t have a Statue of Liberty with its inscription: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,’” he said. “But we do have the Golden Gate and a spirit of adventure and openness that has welcomed – since the Gold Rush of 1848 – one wave of immigration after another.”

Brown said he will defend state laws that protect immigrants, including the California TRUST Act, lawful driver’s licenses, employment rights and non-discriminatory access to higher education.

“We will defend everybody – every man, woman and child – who has come here for a better life and has contributed to the well-being of our state,” he said.

Brown said he wants to defend the more than five million Californians who gained insurance through the Affordable Care Act. He added repealing the ACA would take a huge toll on state funds.

He also said he thinks President Donald Trump’s administration’s attacks on science and use of “alternative facts” in the climate change debate are disturbing. Brown added he will encourage renewable energy and partner with other states and countries to curb carbon emissions.

Brown said he will focus on building the state’s infrastructure and hopes Trump will help provide funding.

The governor also urged Californians to work beyond party lines and praised the national Women’s March protests as exemplary of American democracy.

“On Saturday … (we) witnessed a vast and inspiring fervor that is stirring in the land,” Brown said. “Democracy doesn’t come from the top; it starts and spreads in the hearts of the people. And in the hearts of Americans, our core principles are as strong as ever.”