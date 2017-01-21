UCLA football makes offensive coaching changes

This post was updated Jan. 21 at 5:15 p.m.

The coaching carousel just keeps on turning for UCLA football.

A month after the Bruins hired offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch, coach Jim Mora will add some new faces, and get of some old ones, to his staff after an underwhelming 4-8 season.

Quarterbacks coach Marques Tuiasosopo, who had previously coached at USC, will be leaving UCLA, per Bruin Report Online, for the same position at Cal.

Mora will reportedly add two new faces to help boost the offense which struggled consistently all season.

UCLA alum DeShaun Foster, who played for six years in the NFL, will be the new running backs coach while Hank Fraley, a graduate of Robert Morris University, will join the Bruins as the offensive line coach.

Bruin Report Online first reported the hires Friday and UCLA confirmed them in a press release Saturday

Foster coached at Texas Tech last season as the running backs coach, helping the Raiders finish 5-7 in the Big 12.

The former running back for the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers had previously been a graduate assistant running backs coach for two years at UCLA under former offensive coordinator Kennedy Polamalu before joining Texas Tech.

Polamalu was released from his contract shortly after the 2016 season ended.

The Bruins’ offense had finished the year second-to-last nationally in rushing offense, averaging just 84.25 rushing yards per game.

Polamalu, who joined the Bruins’ coaching staff in 2014 will join the Minnesota Vikings, where Fraley had been the assistant offensive line coach, next year as the running backs coach.

The Bruins will open up the 2017 season at home against the Texas A&M Aggies.