UC President Janet Napolitano hospitalized

University of California President Janet Napolitano was hospitalized Monday morning due to cancer treatment complications.

Doctors said she is doing well and expect her to be released in the coming days, according to a UC Office of the President statement. The statement did not specify what type of cancer Napolitano has.

UC senior leaders will take over Napolitano’s responsibilities while she is hospitalized. According to the UC Office of the President, Napolitano has performed her duties fully and kept the chair of the UC Board of Regents informed about her health throughout treatment.

Napolitano was previously diagnosed with breast cancer that was successfully treated. She was diagnosed again in August of last year and is nearing the end of her treatment, according to the statement.