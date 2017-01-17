Wednesday, January 18

In the news:

History professor Piterberg reports receiving threatening phone call

By


Posted:
January 17, 2017
5:25 pm

Crime, News


 Share

 Tweet

A UCLA professor accused of sexual harassment reported receiving a threatening telephone call last week.

According to a university police log, history professor Gabriel Piterberg reported receiving an annoying, obscene or threatening phone call to police on Jan. 11.

Piterberg was accused of making unwelcome sexual advances on his graduate students in 2013. Student groups have protested his return to campus since the beginning of the quarter by disrupting his morning classes. The groups are planning to protest Wednesday.

UCPD spokesperson Nancy Greenstein said police are investigating the case and did not specify the nature of the call.

UCLA spokeperson Tod Tamberg said in a statement that UCLA has worked to provide Piterberg and students with a safe classroom environment. He did not say whether UCLA will take additional measures to protect Piterberg if the phone calls persist.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Madeleine Pauker |
City editor

Pauker is the assistant news editor for the City beat. She covers Westwood, crime, UCLA-related transportation and Los Angeles news. She was previously a reporter for the City beat.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin