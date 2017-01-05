UCLA men’s basketball leads Cal 44-24 at halftime

In the news:

January 5, 2017
Freshmen TJ Leaf and Lonzo Ball catalyzed an 11-0 run to give UCLA the 44-24 halftime lead over Cal. Leaf finished with seven rebounds and six points, including a big dunk over a Bears defender.

It took No. 4 UCLA (14-1, 1-1 Pac-12) less than seven minutes to bust it wide open.

The Bruins were still feeling it out against the California Bears (10-4, 1-1 Pac-12), leading 15-12 with three 3-pointers from senior guard Bryce Alford.

Then UCLA’s star freshmen duo woke up the crowd. Forward TJ Leaf hit a short jumper for his first points of the night. On the next possession, he caught the ball at the top of the key off a pass from guard Lonzo Ball, shook his defender and landed a posterizing hammer that got everyone up and buzzing.

With a Ball steal and finish, a coast-to-coast lay-up for Leaf and then another Alford 3 later, UCLA’s quick 11-0 run left Cal in the dust.

The Bruins kept pushing it on the way to a 44-24 halftime lead.

Alford led the way with 16 points, Leaf added six points and a team-high seven rebounds and Ball kept the offense humming with seven points, four assists and four rebounds.

Then Ball capped it all off with a near 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to push the halftime lead to an even 20.

