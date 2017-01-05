Two UCLA men’s soccer players selected for Generation adidas, turn pro

UCLA men’s soccer stars Abu Danladi and Jackson Yueill were selected to be members of the five-member 2017 Generation adidas class on Wednesday.

The Major League Soccer announcement means that Danladi, a junior forward, and Yueill, a sophomore midfielder, will enter next week’s 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

The two become the third and fourth Bruins to enter the MLS this year, with sophomore midfielder Jose Hernandez and freshman defender Reggie Cannon signing homegrown contracts in December. Since 2004, UCLA has sent 52 players to the MLS, according to UCLA Athletics.

The professional league attrition the Bruins are currently experiencing means they have now lost three of their top four point-scorers from last season, with only redshirt junior midfielder Brian Iloski not announcing any future moves as of yet.

Generation adidas is a program with the MLS and adidas that puts a small number of collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players in the SuperDraft. These players do not count against an MLS team’s salary budget. The last UCLA players to sign with Generation adidas were Chandler Hoffman and Kelyn Rowe in 2012.