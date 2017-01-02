Michigan assistant reported as UCLA football’s new offensive coordinator

Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch is expected to become UCLA’s new offensive coordinator per FOX Sports.

Fisch will be the third offensive coordinator in as many years after Noel Mazzone left for Texas A&M and Kennedy Polamalu’s contract was not renewed.

The Bruins finished last season 4-8 and second-to-last in the nation in average yards per carry in Polamalu’s first year.

Fisch has been with the Michigan Wolverines under coach Jim Harbaugh since 2015, serving as the quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Last season, Fisch split play-calling duties with Michigan offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Tim Drevno, guiding the Wolverines to a 10-3 record.

Under Fisch and junior quarterback Wilton Speights, Michigan led the Big Ten in scoring, good for 11th nationally and was second in passing offense.

Next year, Fisch will have junior quarterback Josh Rosen back from shoulder surgery as well as all three of the Bruins’ starting running backs as UCLA attempts to bounce back from the worst season under coach Jim Mora.