Missed reviews of 2016: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Moana,’ ‘Joanne’

Daily Bruin A&E spent the year reviewing films and albums to help students decide which art is worth their time and money. By the end of 2016, A&E had foregone opportunities to share thoughts on some of the year’s most popular and promising projects. These are three missed reviews of 2016.

Television:

“Stranger Things”

Netflix

Created by Duffer Brothers

Released July 15

4 paws

The mysterious Cold War era laboratory, the terrifying faceless monster and even the ominous synth-based theme song make “Stranger Things” a suspense-laden masterpiece.

“Stranger Things,” a science fiction mystery series, has its first season split into eight installments, each episode with a cliff-hanger at the end. Released to Netflix subscribers in July, the show has gripped audiences with its enthralling plot, interesting characters and heartwarming moments alike.

The show begins with the disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and follows his town sheriff’s, mother’s, brother’s and friends’ separate but often overlapping attempts to rescue him from a monster that was liberated after a shady government experiment went awry.

The primary reason the Netflix original stands out in 2016 is its masterful juxtaposition of serious and lighthearted elements. With its endearing gang of prepubescent nerds and nostalgic references to the era of Eggo waffles and Winona Ryder, a main actress in the series, “Stranger Things” balances suspenseful science fiction with charm.

The show’s pairing of dark and feel-good moments is most evident through the antics of the show’s youngest characters, consisting of ringleader Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), voice of reason Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), peacekeeper Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and powerful ally Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

The geeky band of “Dungeons & Dragons” enthusiasts work together to recover their friend Will Byers, lending emotional moments of friendship, conflict and heartbreak. They navigate through both near-death experiences and intimate moments of reconciliation, allowing for a nuanced, positive group dynamic in an otherwise serious and dark mystery.

The combination of surprise, fear, nostalgia and love intersect in “Stranger Things,” creating one of the year’s most binge-worthy shows.

– Adrija Chakrabarty

Film:

“Moana”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker

Released Nov. 23

4.5 paws

“Moana” is captivating from the opening Samoan vocal strains until the final, beautifully rendered frame.

Disney’s latest film gifts audiences with a delightfully refreshing story and a heroine worthy of a spot in the princess pantheon.

“Moana” follows a girl torn between her love for the sea and her role as heir to her island’s chiefdom. When her island is threatened by a mysterious darkness, she crosses the ocean on a quest to restore peace. She faces foes ranging from a band of deceptively cute yet vicious coconuts to a bling-obsessed giant crab, and ultimately reconciles her identities as voyager and future chief.

Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) is instantly likable – smart, curious, strong, passionate and willing to do whatever it takes to save her island. She’s accompanied by Maui (Dwayne Johnson), a self-centered demigod with a heart of gold. Together, their fun brother-sister dynamic makes them an unbeatable duo.

“Moana” is gorgeously crafted, from the realistic visuals to the intricately crafted fictional culture. The film was inspired by different Pacific cultures, languages and locales, blending them to create the island village of Motunui. Creative consultation with native experts and cultural practitioners helped educate the filmmakers and ground the film.

A review of “Moana” would be incomplete without mentioning the soundtrack, arguably the best of any Disney movie.

South Pacific Fusion songwriter Opetaia Foa’i contributes lyrics in Samoan, Tokelauan and Tuvaluan, but his melodies convey meaning that transcends any language. The English lyrics and songs are written by “Hamilton” writer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who proves his varied musical ability and sheer genius with showstopper ballads like “How Far I’ll Go” and catchy rap show-tunes like “You’re Welcome.”

“Moana,” easily one of the year’s brightest films, captures the magic of older Disney classics and updates it to create a modern, long-lasting musical.

– Olivia Mazzucato

Music:

“Joanne”

Interscope Records

Lady Gaga

Released Oct. 21

3.5 paws

Lady Gaga trades in her electric beats and controversial outfits for more intimate sounds and simpler looks on her newest album “Joanne.”

The 30-year-old pop singer took an unexpected turn in music by dropping a vulnerable album after the release of her single “Perfect Illusion,” which heavily resembled her earlier top hits. “Joanne” is still very much a Lady Gaga album thematically, but less so musically. The album’s openness, unfortunately, fails to help the record top its predecessors.

The album commences with “Diamond Heart,” titled after the engagement ring given by her ex-fiance Taylor Kinney. The song revolves around pursuing the American dream and sets the tone for the rest of the album with its hefty guitar shredding and reverberating drums.

“Diamond Heart” is not as enticing as her previous albums’ first tracks, namely “Bad Romance” and “Marry the Night.” Not only did both older songs hit the Billboard Hot 100, but also they left the listener wanting more.

Lady Gaga’s musical shift from pulsating bass-heavy electronic beats to the rudimentary sounds of guitars, acoustic drums and pianos makes for a more humble execution of themes including girl power, female sexuality, self-empowerment and heartbreak. The messages themselves, however, remain the same.

Lady Gaga features Florence Welch of indie rock band Florence + The Machine in the girl power ballad, “Hey Girl.” Though Welch is the only featured artist on this album, her voice makes the song seem like a dialogue.

The conversational aspect of the track, such as “Hey girl / We can make it easy if we lift each other / Hey girl / We don’t need to keep on one-in’ up each other,” conveys the triviality of competition and the value of collaboration. “Hey Girl” is the highlight of the album.

The pop singer draws inspiration from sociopolitical events in addition to her own personal experiences. The final track “Angel Down” refers to the murder of Trayvon Martin in 2012. Lady Gaga pairs the lyrics “Shots were fired on the street / By the church where we used to meet / Angel down” with low piano chords and acoustic guitar strums. The result is a stripped-down but impactful cry for justice.

The album’s candor surpasses that of “Artpop,” as Lady Gaga continues to showcase her versatility as an artist after her joint jazz album, “Cheek to Cheek” with Tony Bennett.

“Joanne,” because of Lady Gaga’s musical shift, will unfortunately appeal to fewer listeners than “Born This Way” and “The Fame Monster,” both of which are enjoyable upon first listen.

– Alexandra Del Rosario