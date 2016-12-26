Men’s soccer’s Reggie Cannon signs with FC Dallas

In the news:

Freshman defender Reggie Cannon will forego the rest of his NCAA eligibility and instead join FC Dallas in the MLS. (Keila Mayberry/Daily Bruin staff)

UCLA men’s soccer’s freshman defender Reggie Cannon will not be joining the Bruins for his sophomore campaign as he has opted to sign with FC Dallas.

The 18-year-old made the decision public on Dec. 22 and is the 18th homegrown player that FC Dallas has signed.

Cannon won back-to-back national championships with the FC Dallas Academy prior to coming to UCLA.

During his time as a Bruin, Cannon started in all 20 matches. A highlight of the season was Cannon’s assist for the game-winning goal at then-No. 13 San Diego State in early October.

Top Drawer Soccer’s Midseason Top 100 Freshman rankings notched Cannon in at No. 8 and he was listed on its Freshman Best XI team.

Cannon joins eight other FC Dallas players who hail from Texas cities – Cannon’s hometown is Grapevine, Texas.

